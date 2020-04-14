Billy Bob's Texas and Cavender's are presenting a virtual concert, benefiting Texas FFA foundation, at 7 p.m. April 25 at facebook.com/BillyBobstexas.
All of the performers are from Texas and several of them have a personal history and connection with the FFA.
The full lineup will be announced throughout the week on Billy Bob’s Texas Instagram stories - @billybobstexas, according to a news release from Cavender's.
The concert is free to enjoy, but donations will be accepted to help provide scholarships and leadership development opportunities for students and agricultural science teachers.
The Texas FFA Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Charitable contributions to the Texas FFA Foundation are deductible for federal tax purposes. The Texas FFA Foundation awards more than $2.3 million in academic and award scholarships annually. More than 200,000 students are enrolled in agricultural science education courses in Texas. Statewide, there are more than 137,000 Texas FFA members, 1,073 local FFA chapters, and 2,500 agricultural science education teachers.
