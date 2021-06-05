Bloomington's school district will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday.
The clinic will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bloomington Middle School, 2781 Farm-to-Market Road 616.
Registration is open to anyone aged 12 years or older. Walk-ins are welcomed, but registrations are preferred.
People should register before Tuesday, so organizers can have enough vaccines available, said Stacey Greer, Bloomington school district nurse and clinic organizer.
The National Guard will administer the vaccine, but district officials are organizing the clinic on the ground level.
The vaccine clinic is the second of two clinics. The first was held the first week of June. About 18 people turned out for the clinic, and Greer hopes more will come to the second, she said.
“It's just a matter of trying to reach everyone,” she said.
At the first clinic, the Pfizer vaccine was used, but Greer said if more people show up, then more options may be available. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for people 12 years and up.
A vaccine clinic will be held later in the summer to administer second doses of the vaccine.
The goal is to vaccinate as many students as possible ahead of the 2021-22 school year, Greer said. Vaccines are the best way to control the spread of COVID-19 in schools since mask mandates are no longer permitted.
“That's the best way from having the schools shut down again,” she said.
During the spring semester, Bloomington's school district had to move to remote-only learning because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
In two weeks, there were 16 cases, and at the end of three, there were over 30, Greer said.
“It hit the school hard,” she said.
