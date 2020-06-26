Bloomington High School graduation
Bradley Flores gets his temperature checked by Jessica Burton, Bloomington High School and middle school campus nurse, before the start of Bloomington High School’s graduation ceremony on Friday, June 26 at Bobcat Stadium. “It’s a good feeling,” Flores said. “I’d rather wait and walk the stage than to not walk the stage at all.”

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

Bloomington High School seniors walked the stage Friday as they finally graduated.

The class graduated during a modified ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the ceremony, several seniors shared their favorite parts of high school.

Q: What was your favorite thing about high school?

Ariely Llamas, 17

“My favorite part about high school would be laughing with my friends. It was the highlight of my day. I will cherish the memories that I’m left with.”
Daniela Medrano, 17

“My favorite part about high school was being able to make so many memories with my friends, which I grew up with since Pre-k. All the laughs we had during lunch time will forever be my most cherished moments.”
Elizabeth Caseras, 18

“My favorite part of high school was being able to get the education I needed while making numerous memories along the way.”
Jazlyn Castro, 18

“My favorite part about high school would have to be the daily prompt we would get in Mr. Hybner’s class. It was always a good way to start my morning, especially when I had my class discussing the prompt!”
Clayton Janis, 18

“My favorite part of high school was all the memories I got the chance to make with my friends. All the great laughs and great moments we shared together throughout the course of four years.”
Mercedez Patlan, 18

“My favorite part about high school is the little moments you spend with your classmates. When everybody comes together, it’s always the greatest joy.”

Samantha Douty is the education reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated from UT-Arlington with a bachelor's in journalism.

