Felipe Veliz hands a bag of face masks to Robert Garza at VLZ Elite Concepts, an automobile body shop in Victoria.
Veliz ordered a surplus for his shop a couple of months ago because he uses them in his shop. Instead, he decided to start donating them to anyone who wanted them.
His company got the word out through Facebook and had medical professionals, police officers and citizens come by his shop to pick them up. His shop could not donate them to area hospitals because there was a possibility they would not be used and thrown away.
During the past two days, they gave away 1,800 masks, said Felisha Veliz, Felipe’s wife.
The family was expecting to run out Sunday night.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Felipe Veliz said. “I have done this before, and I don’t ask for anything in return. If we can help somebody out, that’s what matters.”
