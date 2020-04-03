Many Crossroads businesses have announced changes in hours or procedures as concerns grow about COVID-19. To add your business changes to the list, email newsroom@vicad.com or submit directly to our website by clicking here.
By Advocate Staff Report
Rescheduled or canceled activities and events include:
Medical
Advanced Vision Care will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays for eye emergencies and urgent appointments. They are also open to pick up glasses and contacts by curbside. The doctor will be on call the other days of the week. Call 361-485-9421 or text 361-210-3434 to make an appointment. Located next to H-E-B on Rio Grande.
South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is having a community blood drive at Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane in the gym on April 6-7. The blood drive is by appointment only to comply with the social distancing regulations. Visit SouthTexasBlood.org/Faith to schedule an appointment, or call 210-731-5590.
TLC Staffing office is still open and operational from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. TLC Staffing is actively hiring CNAs, LVNs, and RNs to meet the demands of area hospitals and nursing homes.
- Victoria ENT & Allergy Associates will be closed from April 3-17, the office will reopen April 20
- Victoria Hearing Center will be closed from April 3-17, the office will reopen April 20.
Dining
- Performance Foodservice, a grocery supply service for businesses, is now offering select items for sale to the public. Dockside grocery pick up times are weekdays from 8-9 a.m.; noon-1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.
- Uncle Mutts has temporarily closed for the safety of customers and employees
- Taco-Licious, 5203 John Stockbauer drive-thru is open 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays. They are also open evenings from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Call in orders to 361-573-4303.
- Due to grocery store shortages, Texas Roadhouse is selling ready-to-grill steaks directly to the public. Texas Roadhouse is offering a variety of fresh-cut steaks including Ribeye, Strips, Sirloin, and Filet. To place an order, guests are encouraged to call the restaurant at 361-570-7427. Texas Roadhouse also offers curbside to-go service and is offering family value packs, which allows guests to pickup good without leaving their car. Visit texasroadhouse.com/locations/texas/victoria to place an order.
- Grapevine Cafe is offering curbside service, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays. Family casseroles have been added to the menu.
- Chick-fil-A Victoria has temporarily closed its dining rooms at both restaurants at 6104 N. Navarro St. and 7800 N. Navarro St. The Whispering Creek location is open for drive thru and mobile curbside ordering from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Victoria Mall location is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. for front counter carry out, Chick-fil-A mobile app ordering and catering services offering a limited menu. Both locations are available for delivery ordering through delivery services DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats.
- Dairy Queen Restaurants are open and offering drive-thru and take-out service.
- Huvar’s Artisan Market is offering take out orders for breakfast and lunch and free delivery from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays. To place an order, call Huvar’s at 361-576-9171
- PumpHouse Restaurant and Bar is has temporarily suspended service.
- Uncle Mutt’s Bar-B-Q Co., 5404 N. Navarro St., is offering its full menu at its drive-thru from 11 am.-8 p.m. daily.
- Subway stores 3805 N. Navarro St. and 3410 John Stockbauer Drive, are open for take-out and online orders from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The Subway in the Victoria Mall is closed until further notice.
- Victoria Country Club is open for its members to call in orders and pick-up curbside. Daily menus can be found on the Victoria Country Club’s Facebook page and are being emailed directly to its members. The men’s card room will remain unlocked to have access to lockers. No cocktail or dining service will be available. The golf course and pro shop will remain open.
- DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks is open regular hours for carry out, delivery or pick up window. To order, call 361-575-3283 or visit. doubledaves.com
- Golden Corral Victoria is offering fresh produce and meats in care packages. They are offering the raw ingredients that you can take home and prepare. The care packages are available Monday-Wednesday; call 361-578-8176 to order. Care package ingredients include raw ground beef; raw chicken; raw pork steaks; russet potatoes; lemons; grapes; cantaloupe; carrots, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, and tea.
- Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, 9006 N. Navarro St., is open, offering free delivery, curbside, and pick-up service from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Fossati’s Deli is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., offering curbside pick-up and delivery.
- Denny’s is open and offering delivery and pick-up service.
- Jim’s Big Burger is open from 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. for phone-in orders and curbside service. To place an order, call 361-575-7641.
- Grandy’s dining room is closed but continues to offer drive-thru service from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Plus, Grandy’s has added five car hop stations across the front of the restaurant, also open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Grandy’s is closed Sunday.
- Ventura’s Tamales is offering service through its drive-thru, curbside and delivery partner Favor. No dine-in service available until further notice.
- Grapevine Cafe is doing curbside service, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. We have added family casseroles to our menu. 361-572-3060
- Casa Ole is open for to-go and delivery services only.
- Double J Eatery is offering drive-thru and curbside service. Call ahead to 361-570-7744 to place your order. Pick up and pay for your order at the window or park in lot and call that you have arrived for curbside pickup. Order online for home delivery with multiple delivery services.
- Vera Cruz Restaurant is offering delivery from noon-3 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Curbside pick-up is also available. Call 361-576-6015 to place order. According to their FaceBook page, beer may be delivered with orders.
- Rosebud Records, Grill and Theater has suspended dine-in service until further notice. The restaurant will remain open for delivery and for pickup, currently you can use Waitr, Txtogo or Doordash for delivery, Rosebud is also offering its in-house delivery system for the downtown and surrounding areas.
- McDonald’s restaurants are open regular hours for drive-thru and take out only. You cannot dine in.
- All Whataburger locations in Victoria are drive-thru only. The restaurants are still open 24 hours.
- Waitr is working with restaurant partners to offer free delivery and marketing programs and is now offering “no-contact” delivery, which allows for distancing between customers and delivery drivers. In addition, the company is supplying all drivers with gloves.
Ag, business
- Northside Ranch is designated as essential business for agricultural and pet customers and will remain open during their regular hours of operation. They are practicing social distancing and limiting the number of customers in the store. Northside is offering and assisting with call-in orders. To place an order, call 361-573-5000. Allow 30 minutes to prepare your order.
- U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Centers in Texas will continue to be open for business by phone appointment only and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. While our program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, they will be working with our producers by phone, and using online tools whenever possible. All service center visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other service center agency are required to call their service center to schedule a phone appointment. In the event a service center is closed, producers can receive assistance from the closest alternate service center by phone. Producers can find service center phone numbers at farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
- Victoria Farmers’ Market is taking pre-orders because of high demand. Go to the market’s Facebook page for a list of participating vendors.
- Karnes City Auction will continue to hold weekly livestock auctions on Saturdays – sheep/goats at 10:30 a.m., cattle, noon. Sellers are asked to remain in their vehicle while the staff is unloading the trailer. Buyers are asked to limit the number of people they bring to the auction.
- FedEx is no longer requiring customers to physically sign for most deliveries made in the U.S.
- Tee’s Music House, 906 E. Red River St., is open during its regular hours.
- Victoria Pool Service and Supply will continue to offer products and services (including weekly pool service and repairs). They are also offering free local delivery within a 10-mile radius of Victoria with a $40 minimum purchase and curbside pick-up. Call or text at 361-575-5821 to place an order. Stay in your vehicle, we will deliver it out to your car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.