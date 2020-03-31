Food trucks are doing better than ever, despite the severe blow COVID-19 dealt to restaurants, according to a Victoria owner of a food truck park.
“Last Sunday (March 22) was my best day of the whole year,” said Joshua Council, owner of Curbside Cuisines, a group of trucks at 4208 N. Navarro St. He also owns the food truck Fabulous Dinners To Go.
Many restaurants have shifted their business to to-go orders to keep business alive through May 1, when Gov. Greg Abbott said dining rooms might be able to reopen. The governor’s order to close bars and restaurants went into effect March 19, and he extended them Tuesday.
Although people are taking time to adjust to new services offered by their usual eateries, Council said, food trucks have always been considered a quick way to get something to eat on-the-go.
“I think people tend to think of a restaurant as a sit-down-and-eat place, but they associate a food truck with something to go already,” he said.
Council said he’s adjusted the menu at his own food truck to better fit the needs of customers who are practicing social distancing.
Before COVID-19 took hold in the U.S., he said he was serving mainly seafood with an occasional casserole. Now, he said, he’s shifted that distribution.
“My casserole business has gone up 300% to 400%,” he said.
Council said most of his current customers wait in their cars for a casserole to be prepared and then take it home with them for their meal.
He also said most food trucks are offering free delivery. At his own business, he hired an extra staff member to run deliveries, and he said most food trucks have ramped up their staff.
Renee Hernandez tried out the food trucks in Curbside Cuisines for the first time on Monday when her favorite spot for crawfish, Texas Seafood, closed for deep cleaning.
“I had to get my fix in,” she said.
Hernandez said she fears contracting the virus
“That’s why we’re outside,” she said as she ate at one of the picnic tables parked between trucks at Curbside Cuisines.
Although the picnic tables in the lot haven’t yet closed, Council said most customers wait in their vehicles while food is being prepared.
As food industry workers, Council said, he’s always careful to follow health codes, but he’s been taking extra precautions by having his staff members wear gloves.
He said his customers are also wary about the virus.
“I see people are staying a lot more cautious,” Council said. “They’re definitely not approaching the window quite as much.”
