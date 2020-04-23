Local business owner Sara Vela is afraid to see small businesses succumb to economic impacts of the new coronavirus and close for good.
Those closures would be even harder to accept, she said, knowing that even one opportunity to help keep them alive wasn’t taken advantage of.
Victoria City Council members on Tuesday voted against a program that would have provided $680,000 in loans to local small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, a move that has sparked conversation among local business owners and community leaders.
“Our community is built upon mom-and-pop shops, so we need to fight for the little guys,” Vela said. “I don’t want the front page of the paper to start listing all of the small local businesses that didn’t make it through this, especially not when there was an opportunity for the city to have helped.”
The council members considered a partnership between the city and a nonprofit LiftFund that would have provided to businesses interest-free loans up to $25,000 to help survive the pandemic. After a lengthy discussion, the council ultimately voted 4-3 against it.
If it had been approved, the city would have allocated $750,000 to LiftFund in the form of a grant to administer the small business recovery program. The program would have provided $680,000 in loans, with the other $70,000 going to LiftFund to partially cover interest revenue, initial deferment and programming costs.
The owner of Vela Farms, Vela said she can speak for herself and all small business owners when she says she believes the program would have been a good investment.
“I hope they find an opportunity to discuss this further and revote,” she said. “I don’t know of any small business that would disagree, even if they didn’t get the money themselves.”
Councilman Mark Loffgren said Thursday that he was “very, very disappointed” in the final vote.
“I just don’t understand why people voted against it,” he said. “This is a matter of not just economic development, but trying to save small businesses, which are the lifeblood of our community.”
LiftFund, which is headquartered in San Antonio, is a reputable company with the expertise to successfully manage the loans and help keep small businesses afloat, Loffgren said. He said his view of the matter is simple: The city needs to look at how it can help small businesses during this pandemic, and then do it.
“We have to ask, ‘What do we want Victoria to be? Do we want it to be a better place to live? Do we want a better life for everybody here?’” he said. “We have to support local businesses. I would like (the council) to revisit this.”
When listening to the council meeting, Vela said at first she was hesitant that the partnership was “just a government money grab.” But after hearing from the presenters, she quickly realized the benefits.
“I don’t want my city to be a banker, which I know some of them were concerned about, but these are funds that could be directed to help small business out in this time of crisis,” she said. “I feel like spending this money one time to help 20-some businesses stay alive would have been the right choice.”
Among the reasons for voting against the agreement, Councilman Jeff Bauknight said during the meeting that there are other options available for businesses to look into aside from using Victoria’s taxpayer funds. He said he supports small businesses, but didn’t think funding the loan program was a wise expense for the city.
John Valdivia, the owner of The Box Coffee Bar, said Thursday that he has seen a lot of discussion about the matter since the council meeting. He said he plans to review a video of the meeting to get an appreciation of both sides, but he added that any possibility to help small businesses, especially during a pandemic, is appreciated.
“If this was something that would have benefited small businesses in Victoria, I think it would have been good for the city to really consider it given the struggles that the social distancing and the restraints that have been placed on businesses as a whole, and the damages that it has caused,” he said.
Richard Korczynski, owner of Korczynski’s Photo Lab & Studio, said his business hasn’t made any money in the past month. Luckily, he said he applied for and received a loan from the Small Business Administration, which will allow him to keep paying his employees for the time being, but he knows not every local business is in the same position.
“I think this would have been good for people here,” he said.
Councilman Rafael De La Garza, who also voted against the program, said Thursday that he doesn’t think everyone understands the whole picture. Walking into the council meeting, he said he was “for the program 110%,” and planned to vote in favor of any opportunity to support local businesses. But throughout the meeting, when he started considering the numbers, his opinion changed.
The city’s health fund is in trouble, he said, so he had to think about the hundreds of city employees and their families that have to be taken care of. Further, like municipalities across the country, the city is bracing for significant revenue shortfalls – including losses in sales tax revenue and hotel occupancy tax revenue – from the impacts of COVID-19.
He said Bauknight made a compelling argument about LiftFund’s vetting process being “more lax” than that of a trusted bank, and although he wants to think that all local businesses that receive a loan would pay it back and would ultimately benefit the community, that wouldn’t be a guarantee.
“I had a decision to make, and it hurt,” he said. “This was the hardest vote I’ve ever had to do. But when I imagined hundreds of city employees with their families who we have to take care of, too, I had to make the decision I thought was right.”
But Vela said she thinks if there’s a time to take a chance on small businesses, that time is now.
“If we’re going to gamble on something, why wouldn’t we gamble on our citizens who have put their retirements and livelihoods into these small businesses?” she asked. “We just can’t afford to lose businesses, especially downtown.”
Mayor Rawley McCoy, who voted in favor of the agreement with LiftFund, said during the meeting that though it did not pass, he respected the opinions of the council members and would begin searching for other opportunities to support local businesses.
De La Garza said Thursday he is confident the council will join McCoy in that effort.
“There’s nobody more than this council that wants our downtown and our small businesses to prosper,” he said. “This was not the right option, but we will not stop until we find the right one.”
