Many Crossroads businesses have announced changes in hours or procedures as concerns grow about COVID-19. To add your business changes to the list, email newsroom@vicad.com or submit directly to our website.
Rescheduled or canceled activities and events include:
Medical
- Dr. Paul E. Mondolfi has closed his office indefinitely. You may request your medical records to be transferred to another physician by emailing allmondolfi@yahoo.com or calling 361-580-1574.
- Senior Helpers is open and still offering its services. They are hiring caregivers at this time. To apply, call 361-894-8901 or visit 502 W. Colorado Suite B.
- Advanced Vision Care will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays for eye emergencies and urgent appointments. They are also open to pick up glasses and contacts by curbside. The doctor will be on call the other days of the week. Call 361-485-9421 or text 361-210-3434 to make an appointment. Located next to H-E-B on Rio Grande.
- South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is having a community blood drive at Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane, in the gym April 6-7. The blood drive is by appointment only to comply with the social distancing regulations. Visit SouthTexasBlood.org/Faith to schedule an appointment, or call 210-731-5590.
- TLC Staffing office is still open and operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. TLC Staffing is actively hiring CNAs, LVNs, and RNs to meet the demands of area hospitals and nursing homes.
- Victoria ENT & Allergy Associates will be closed from April 3 to 17, the office will reopen April 20
- Victoria Hearing Center will be closed from April 3 to 17, the office will reopen April 20.
Retail
- Woodhouse Day Spa has temporarily suspended operation through April 30.
- AT&T Authorized Retailer location, at 105 Twin Fountains Drive is open and servicing customers curbside. Call 361-648-9121 or 361-575-7417 when you pull up and we will come out to help you. We still have stock on all phones, chargers, etc. Our temporary hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays.
- Twin Liquors is beginning delivery service in Victoria. Customers can shop through the website or the Twin Liquors app, available to download on iOS and Android app stores. Online store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
- Teachers Toolbox’s temporary hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m weekdays and closed weekends.
- Encore Resale Shoppe is closed until further notice. If you have any questions or needs please contact us through our Facebook page.
- Victoria Electric Cooperative and Infinium Broadband have temporarily closed its lobby. The drive-thru will remain open for business. All non-essential personnel will continue to work remotely to assist members and customers during normal business hours. Alternative options to contact the VEC team are VEC phone service, 361-573-2428; pay your electric bill and report outages via our automated IVR system during and after-hours; VEC Website, victoriaelectric.coop; Pay your electric bill and report outages during and after-hours or chat live with a member service representative; Infinium phone service, 361-582-5550; submit trouble tickets if needed; Infinium Website, infinium.coop; pay your bill, view usage, and submit trouble tickets.
- In an effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus and the safety of our drivers, Cesar’s Taxi Service will temporarily be closed in the evenings between 6 p.m.-6 a.m. We will continue this schedule until further notice. Thank you for your patronage and understanding. For more information, you may call Cesar Hernandez at 361-220-1528.
- Days Gone Bye! is celebrating a 13th Birthday in Downtown Victoria this week. The boutique door is closed, but they are filling orders by phone. 361-218-9990. Delivery is curbside, home or workplace in Victoria and shipping. This week any order receives a free package of Girl Scout Cookies or if it is $100 or more a Bright Yellow Smiley face JH Pouch Pod. Appointments may be made by phone 361-218-9990 to come in one at a time.
- Goodwill Stores & Donation Stations at 214 E. Larkspur St., and 4302 Houston Highway are closed until further notice.
- The UPS Store, 1708 N. Navarro St., is offering drive-thru services for customers age 60 and older. Follow the signs and pull up to the side door. Honk if no one is available. Have your items ready and a method of payment handy. This service is only offered at one location at this time. Both locations are open for regular business.
- Navarro Cleaners will remain open during its regular hours, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and closed Saturdays until further notice. Drive-thru is available.
- Angler’s Arsenal, 1205 E. Airline Road, is temporarily closed until further notice. They will continue to ship from their online store at anglersarsenaltx.com.
- Hallet Oak Gallery is postponing events. You can take a visual tour of Hallet Oak Gallery online at halletoakgallery.com. Art can be ordered and donations can be made, as well as, reading about past events. Updates on reopening will be listed on their Facebook page.
- As the heightened demand for household essentials offered by Dollar General stores continues across the country amid COVID-19 concerns, the company plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April as it continues to diligently work to support customers’ needs.
- The Victoria Mall remains open, instructing customers to follow guidelines for social distancing. For updates, check the
- shopvictoriamall.com.
- The Victoria Advocate offices are temporarily closed to the public. We remain committed to providing the same services. Please call 361-5674-1200 for customer care; 361-574-1234 for classified; and 361-574-1222 for the newsroom, or check our website at
- and the newspaper.
- Best Buy is offering contactless curbside service at all locations across the country. Rather than ask customers to come into the store, any items ordered on
- will be delivered curbside. If customers didn’t order the product in advance and the product is in stock in the store, employees will go into the store and sell it while the customers remains in their car. Only employees will be allowed in the store. Best Buy will temporarily suspend its product trade-in and recycling services All Best Buy employees are working on a voluntary basis, and all hourly employees who volunteer are receiving a temporary pay increase. Additionally, anyone feeling sick is told to stay home, and they will be paid for that time. Finally, anyone exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 is also told to stay home, with pay, and employees staying home to care for children will be paid.
- The Victoria UPS Store is offering free scanning services to small businesses applying for loans/assistance.
- Twice Blessed Showroom is temporarily closed until further notice. Visit
or
- for updates. All consignment times will be adjusted.
- Texian Books is closed but is offering free delivery and curbside service to customers. Direct shipping is also available. Their book club and story time will be available on YouTube Live. For more information, call 361-220-7043.
- Home Depot is temporarily closing at 6 p.m. Opening hours will remain unchanged.
- Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is offering free e-blast services to its members. The chamber will send out information on supplies, delivery services, sales, and modified hours.
- Walmart SuperCenter hours are now 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. at both Victoria locations. The pharmacy hours remain the same.
Banking
- Until further notice, Wells Fargo is serving Crossroad customers by appointment only and drive-thru access, with the exception of our branches in Edna and Cuero where the lobby will be open with restricted access for social distancing. Branches will be open from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. Branches with Saturday hours will be open from 9 a.m.-noon. Customers can schedule appointments by calling their local branch. For the most up-to-date information, customers can check Wells Fargo’s branch locator for ATM locations and the status of branches. Online, mobile and ATM options are also available.
- Victoria Teachers Federal Credit Union’s lobby is closed to the public until further notice and face-to-face visits will be restricted to appointment-only. The drive-thru will be open during normal business hours.
- Frost Bank temporarily has closed the lobbies at its financial centers. Frost’s 104 motor banks around Texas will be fully staffed and will offer expanded services during their usual business hours for the duration of the lobby shutdowns. Customers always have the option of banking online at
- via the Frost app, at any of the bank’s network of 1,200 ATMs around the state, or over the phone at 800-513-7678. Frost will donate a total of $2 million to Texas nonprofits helping to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The donations will be made in the regions where Frost has operations. Frost’s Victoria regions each will distribute $50,000 to nonprofits in its area. Frost officials in each region have selected nonprofit agencies that are concentrated in health, human services, economic development, and arts and culture.
- TrustTexas Bank lobby access is closed at all branches until further notice. Drive-thru hours have been modified to 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. Saturday drive-thru hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in Cuero, Kyle, New Braunfels and at the Sam Houston branch in Victoria. Yorktown and the Laurent branch in Victoria are closed on Saturdays. Customers who need an appointment with a banker or loan officer, or need to access their safe deposit box should call 1-800-342-0679.
Fitness, recreation
- Ganado Theater is closed until further notice.
- Cinemark Theatres closed all U.S. theaters. They will remain closed until the company feels it is safe for moviegoers to return.
- Citizens HealthPlex is closed until further notice. Video classes are being offered via the Healthplex’s Facebook page.
- Gold’s Gym is closed until further notice.
- DeTar Health and Fitness Center is closed until further notice.
- Bfit Cuero Wellness Center, Cuero, is closed until further notice.
Dining
- Paint’s Underground Pizza is open for carry-out or delivery with FAVOR. Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday, noon-8 p.m.; Monday, 4-8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, noon-9 p.m.
- Performance Foodservice, a grocery supply service for businesses, is now offering select items for sale to the public. Dockside grocery pick up times are weekdays from 8 to 9 a.m.; noon-1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.
- Uncle Mutts has temporarily closed for the safety of customers and employees
- Taco-Licious, 5203 John Stockbauer drive-thru is open 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays. They are also open evenings from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Call in orders to 361-573-4303.
- Due to grocery store shortages, Texas Roadhouse is selling ready-to-grill steaks directly to the public. Texas Roadhouse is offering a variety of fresh-cut steaks including Ribeye, Strips, Sirloin, and Filet. To place an order, guests are encouraged to call the restaurant at 361-570-7427. Texas Roadhouse also offers curbside to-go service and is offering family value packs, which allows guests to pickup good without leaving their car. Visit texasroadhouse.com/locations/texas/victoria to place an order.
- Chick-fil-A Victoria has temporarily closed its dining rooms at both restaurants at 6104 N. Navarro St. and 7800 N. Navarro St. The Whispering Creek location is open for drive thru and mobile curbside ordering from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Victoria Mall location is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. for front counter carry out, Chick-fil-A mobile app ordering and catering services offering a limited menu. Both locations are available for delivery ordering through delivery services DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats.
- Dairy Queen Restaurants are open and offering drive-thru and take-out service.
- Huvar’s Artisan Market is offering take out orders for breakfast and lunch and free delivery from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. To place an order, call Huvar’s at 361-576-9171
- PumpHouse Restaurant and Bar is has temporarily suspended service.
- Subway stores 3805 N. Navarro St. and 3410 John Stockbauer Drive, are open for take-out and online orders from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Subway in the Victoria Mall is closed until further notice.
- Victoria Country Club is open for its members to call in orders and pick-up curbside. Daily menus can be found on the Victoria Country Club’s Facebook page and are being emailed directly to its members. The men’s card room will remain unlocked to have access to lockers. No cocktail or dining service will be available. The golf course and pro shop will remain open.
- DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks is open regular hours for carry out, delivery or pick up window. To order, call 361-575-3283 or visit. doubledaves.com
- Golden Corral Victoria is offering fresh produce and meats in care packages. They are offering the raw ingredients that you can take home and prepare. The care packages are available Monday-Wednesday; call 361-578-8176 to order. Care package ingredients include raw ground beef; raw chicken; raw pork steaks; russet potatoes; lemons; grapes; cantaloupe; carrots, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, and tea.
- Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, 9006 N. Navarro St., is open, offering free delivery, curbside, and pick-up service from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Fossati’s Deli is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering curbside pick-up and delivery.
- Denny’s is open and offering delivery and pick-up service.
- Jim’s Big Burger is open from 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. for phone-in orders and curbside service. To place an order, call 361-575-7641.
- Grandy’s dining room is closed but continues to offer drive-thru service from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Plus, Grandy’s has added five car hop stations across the front of the restaurant, also open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Grandy’s is closed Sunday.
- Ventura’s Tamales is offering service through its drive-thru, curbside and delivery partner Favor. No dine-in service available until further notice.
- Grapevine Cafe is doing curbside service, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. We have added family casseroles to our menu. 361-572-3060.
- Casa Ole is open for to-go and delivery services only.
- Double J Eatery is offering drive-thru and curbside service. Call ahead to 361-570-7744 to place your order. Pick up and pay for your order at the window or park in lot and call that you have arrived for curbside pickup. Order online for home delivery with multiple delivery services.
- Vera Cruz Restaurant is offering delivery from noon to 3 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Curbside pick-up is also available. Call 361-576-6015 to place order. According to their FaceBook page, beer may be delivered with orders.
- Rosebud Records, Grill and Theater has suspended dine-in service until further notice. The restaurant will remain open for delivery and for pickup, currently you can use Waitr, Txtogo or Doordash for delivery, Rosebud is also offering its in-house delivery system for the downtown and surrounding areas.
- McDonald’s restaurants are open regular hours for drive-thru and take out only. You cannot dine in.
- All Whataburger locations in Victoria are drive-thru and curbside only. The restaurants are still open 24 hours.
- Waitr is working with restaurant partners to offer free delivery and marketing programs and is now offering “no-contact” delivery, which allows for distancing between customers and delivery drivers. In addition, the company is supplying all drivers with gloves.
Ag, business
- Northside Ranch is designated as essential business for agricultural and pet customers and will remain open during their regular hours of operation. They are practicing social distancing and limiting the number of customers in the store. Northside is offering and assisting with call-in orders. To place an order, call 361-573-5000. Allow 30 minutes to prepare your order.
- U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Centers in Texas will continue to be open for business by
- phone appointment only and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. While our program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, they will be working with our producers by phone, and using online tools whenever possible. All service center visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other service center agency are required to call their service center to schedule a phone appointment. In the event a service center is closed, producers can receive assistance from the closest alternate service center by phone. Producers can find service center phone numbers at farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
- Victoria Farmers’ Market is taking pre-orders because of high demand. Go to the market’s Facebook page for a list of participating vendors.
- Karnes City Auction will continue to hold weekly livestock auctions on Saturdays – sheep/goats at 10:30 a.m., cattle, noon. Sellers are asked to remain in their vehicle while the staff is unloading the trailer. Buyers are asked to limit the number of people they bring to the auction.
- FedEx is no longer requiring customers to physically sign for most deliveries made in the U.S.
- Tee’s Music House, 906 E. Red River St., is open during its regular hours.
- Victoria Pool Service and Supply will continue to offer products and services (including weekly pool service and repairs). They are also offering free local delivery within a 10-mile radius of Victoria with a $40 minimum purchase and curbside pick-up. Call or text at 361-575-5821 to place an order. Stay in your vehicle, we will deliver it out to your car.
