The Texas Cable Association is working with its company members that provide high-speed broadband to ensure that all Texans can stay connected at a time when being connected is more important and necessary than ever.
Below is a roundup of steps member companies – Altice USA (Suddenlink services), Charter Communications (Spectrum Services), Comcast and Sparklight (formerly Cable One) – are taking, according to a news release.
Texas Cable Association members also are taking the following specific steps:
Altice USA, which provides Suddenlink services: For households with kindergarten-12 and/or college students who may be displaced due to school closures and who do not currently have home internet access, Altice USA is offering its Altice Advantage 30 Mbps broadband solution for free for 60 days to new customer households within our footprint. Eligible households interested in this solution can call 888-633-0030 to enroll in the Suddenlink region, which includes Texas. They have signed the FCC’s “Keep Americans Connected Pledge,” promising that, for the next 60 days, it will not cut off broadband or telephone service to any customers, even those unable to pay their bills; waive late fees incurred because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and open their Wi-Fi hotspots to all.
Charter Communications, which provides Spectrum services: Charter will significantly expand access to high speed broadband for households that include K-12 and college students, and it is working with school districts and public libraries on remote learning opportunities. Free Spectrum Internet Assist service, with speeds of 30 Mbps, is available for low income families who are not already enrolled in the program. Charter will offer free Spectrum broadband at any service level up to 100 Mbps (or 200 Mbps in certain markets) and Wi-Fi access to households with kindergarten-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription. A free self-installation kit will be provided to new subscriber households. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. Charter has signed the FCC’s “Keep Americans Connected Pledge,” promising that, for the next 60 days, it will not cut off broadband or telephone service to any customers, even those unable to pay their bills; waive late fees incurred because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and open their Wi-Fi hotspots to all.
Comcast, which provides Xfinity services: Comcast has made it easier for low-income families who live in a Comcast service area to sign-up for Internet Essentials. New customers will receive 60 days of complimentary Internet Essentials service, which is normally available to all qualified low-income households for $9.95/month. Additionally, for all new and existing Internet Essentials customers, the speed of the program’s Internet service was increased to 25 Mbps downstream and 3 Mbps upstream. That increase will go into effect for no additional fee and it will become the new base speed for the program going forward. Comcast has signed the FCC’s “Keep Americans Connected Pledge,” promising that, for the next 60 days, it will not cut off broadband or telephone service to any customers, even those unable to pay their bills; waive late fees incurred because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and open their Wi-Fi hotspots to all. Once at a hotspot, consumers should select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots, and then launch a browser. Comcast is pausing its data plans for 60 days, giving all customers unlimited data for no additional charge.
Sparklight, formerly Cable One: A 15 Mbps internet plan for $10 per month is available for the next 60 days to help low income families and those most impacted from coronavirus challenges, such as seniors and college students. No documentation will be required to sign up for this plan. Sparklight has signed the FCC’s “Keep Americans Connected Pledge,” promising that, for the next 60 days, it will not cut off broadband or telephone service to any customers, even those unable to pay their bills; waive late fees incurred because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and open their Wi-Fi hotspots to all. Sparklight has made unlimited data available on all internet services for the next 30 days.
