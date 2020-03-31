The curfew that went into affect in Calhoun County on March 26 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic applies to night anglers, too.
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office originally said residents could fish during the curfew in effect from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. if they went directly from their home to the boat ramp, pier or jetties and back, according to a Facebook post from Judge Nancy Pomykal of Precinct 4.
But as of last Saturday, residents were no longer allowed to go fishing during the curfew, Pomykal said.
"Commercial fishermen are still allowed to go out during the curfew as of now," County Judge Richard Meyer said on Tuesday.
Johnny Krause, chief deputy of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, said the curfew was extended to include fishing because people were abusing the orders.
“Immediately, the piers and fishing centers, beaches and docks were overrun with people totally disregarding staying away from each other and being sensible about it,” he said. “We understand that everyone’s stir crazy and wants things to get back to normal, but that is a risk we just couldn’t take with the possibility of people infecting others.”
Residents have adhered to the change, he said.
“They weren’t happy about it initially and understandable,” Krause said. “But they have been very compliant and we've been lucky.”
Texas Game Warden Chelsea Bailey said she has seen a general increase in anglers on the waters, though the game wardens have not had to assist with any curfew enforcement.
People who violate the curfew are punishable by a fine up to $1,000 or jail confinement not to exceed 180 days.
Krause said he was not aware of any violations that had been issued as of Tuesday.
All public beaches, boat launches, boat ramps, bulkheads, docks, piers, wharfs and parks in Aransas County are also closed, because of stay-at-home orders issued by the town of Fulton and city of Rockport.
Those orders are in affect until April 14, unless extended by officials.
