No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Calhoun County, where local medical officials said they thought efforts to flatten the curve were working but expected more cases to come.
"I do not think we've reached the peak," Erin Clevenger, Memorial Medical Center's chief nursing officer, said during a Friday news conference. "We're still seeing evidence of some people having house parties or congregating in larger groups, and so there is just going to be more cases."
Calhoun County had 21 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, including 10 who have recovered and one patient who died Thursday night.
No demographic or identifying information about the deceased patient was released, but Dr. Leigh Ann Falcon said the patient was thought to have contracted the virus while at the Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North in Victoria, where an outbreak led to 44 cases of the coronavirus.
The patient was transported from Post Acute to a facility in Calhoun County, where the patient died, she said.
Falcon is aware of one other Calhoun coronavirus case related to the outbreak at Post Acute, she said. As of Friday, that patient was still housed at the specialty hospital, which was turned into a COVID-19 site after the outbreak occurred.
Memorial Medical Center and the Port Lavaca Clinic Associates have collectively administered more than 150 tests for the coronavirus, Clevenger said.
During the news conference, Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow said that curbside voting would available for the May 2 election, which the city is moving forward with despite the state recommending municipalities postpone elections until November.
Early voting will start Monday at City Hall, he said. Sanitation procedures will be implemented at the sole polling location.
"We will have sanitizer at the door, someone cleaning after every voter leaves a booth, including the pens used, (and) we will have gloves available," he said. "We will make it as safe as possible."
The city decided to not cancel the elections in part because "voting is considered an essential right," said the mayor, who is up for reelection.
Whitlow specifically cited Article 6, Section 5 of the Texas Constitution, which states that residents are privileged from arrest while voting in all cases, except treason, felony or breach of the peace.
"That pretty much does away with any order, including the governor's order, making it not apply to voting," he said. "You have an absolute right to go to your polling place to place a vote and that cannot be abridged."
DeWitt County
Three additional residents of DeWitt County were confirmed to have COVID-19 Friday, bringing the number of known cases of the new disease there to 13.
One member of a local family was infected through community spread of the virus, according to a news release from DeWitt officials. That person, who lives outside of Yorktown, passed the infection to two additional members of the family, the news release said. One of the family members lives outside of Yorktown and the other lives outside of Cuero.
Of the 13 known patients in the county, seven are isolated in their homes and six patients have fully recovered. One additional resident is under investigation, meaning officials are working to determine whether that person has COVID-19. That person is isolating at home in Cuero, according to the news release.
Wharton County
Two more cases of COVID-119 were reported among Wharton County residents, raising the county's case count to 34.
One of the patients is an East Bernard woman between the age of 20-30 years and the other is an El Campo woman between the age of 20 and 30, according to a news release from county officials.
As of Friday, 12 county residents had recovered from the coronavirus and 22 were still considered active cases by Region 5-6 of the state health department, which serves as the county's health authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.