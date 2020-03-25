Calhoun County ISD is providing meals for children 18 years or younger (21 years and younger for special needs) from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. weekdays. This will be a grab and go format. Each meal will include additional breakfast items for the next day. Children must be present to receive the meal. Please stay in your vehicle during the pickup. You may utilize any curbside location. Visit calcoisd.org for curbside locations.
Curbside Locations include:
Calhoun High School
- (Bus lane)
- 201 Sandcrab Blvd., Port Lavaca
Travis Middle School
- (Bus lane by cafeteria)
- 705 N. Nueces, Port Lavaca
HJM Elementary
- (Bus lane on Colorado St.)
- 613 N. Colorado St., Port Lavaca
JR Elementary
- (Bus lane behind the school)
- 1512 Jackson St., Port Lavaca
Seadrift School
- (Bus lane)
- 1801 W. Broadway St., Seadrift
Port O’Connor Elementary
- (Drop-off lane by cafeteria)
- 508 W. Monroe St., Port O’Connor
Point Comfort Formosa Training Facility
- (Old Elementary School)
- Lamar Street, Point Comfort
