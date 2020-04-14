Calhoun County commissioners are likely to restore public access to county beaches and piers, County Judge Richard Meyer said during a Tuesday news conference.
Commissioners will discuss the matter during a meeting on Wednesday, he said.
The court closed facilities last week, from Thursday through Wednesday, in efforts to enhance social distancing practices during Easter weekend.
“If this goes on, we’ll probably be looking at Memorial Day weekend as the next big weekend we’ll have to close (them),” Meyer said.
Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow said the city will follow the county’s direction with the temporarily shuttered fishing pier at Lighthouse Beach & RV Park.
“If they open theirs, we will open ours,” he said during a Tuesday news conference. “We don’t want to prohibit people from fishing or using the piers, but we don’t want crowds on the piers either so that is the reason for making sure they’re closed on big holidays.”
Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Crossroads on Tuesday, bringing the regional total to 213.
At least 38% of those patients had recovered from the coronavirus and about 2%, or four people, had died, according to recovery counts from the state health department and county officials.
A patient is considered to have recovered from COVID-19 if they have had resolution or improvement of major symptoms, at least seven days past since the onset of symptoms and gone 72 hours without a fever while not using fever-reducing medications, according to the state health department.
"For most people this takes at least 14 days," Erin Clevenger, the Memorial Medical Center's chief nursing officer, said during a Tuesday news conference. "It may take a little shorter time than that if they maybe got tested later on in their illness."
Regardless of the data, Clevenger encouraged community members to continue practicing social distancing, wear facial coverage in public and follow local and state orders.
“Although our numbers have remained low and we haven’t experienced any devastating effects thus far, we still need everybody to be very vigilant," she said.
Goliad County
Goliad's mayor said she plans to seek making wearing a face mask or covering mandatory for residents at the city's next council meeting on April 22, after reporting that a city resident had become the county's fifth person to contract COVID-19.
That person, whose age and gender were unavailable, is experiencing mild symptoms and remains in isolation at home, Mayor Trudia Preston said.
They are the county's first patient thought to have become infected while in the community, she said.
Calhoun County
Calhoun County now has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19, local officials said Tuesday morning.
Of all 19 patients, 11 have recovered, according to the state health department.
County officials encouraged residents to "think about how their actions can put others at risk" and suggested people wear a face mask or covering when in public, as per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Wharton County
Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wharton County, which last reported a positive case of the coronavirus on Sunday.
The patients include a Wharton woman between the ages of 50 and 60 years old and an El Campo woman between the ages of 20 and 30, according to a county news release. How the patients contracted the virus is not yet known.
The two new cases bring the county case county to 31. Of those patients, 10 have recovered, officials said.
Matagorda County
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Matagorda County on Tuesday.
The new case brings the county's total number of cases to 51.
The patient is a woman between the ages of 30 and 40 who is isolating at home, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center. The case is not related to out-of-state travel.
Of the county's 51 cases, 11 people have recovered and three people have died.
