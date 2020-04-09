Calhoun County’s limited resources is restricting testing and clinic capacities.
County officials answered residents’ questions during a Facebook Live conference Thursday afternoon, and medical officials discussed the restrictions on testing and the lack of ventilators. They said their hope is to send critical patients to surrounding hospitals that could handle their medical needs.
“We do have a very small number of ventilators,” said Dr. Leigh Ann Falcon, of the Port Lavaca Clinic. “We have two permanent ventilators here, but we have the capacity to borrow from EMS. Hopefully that’s enough for our community.”
Falcon said the clinic is not equipped for critical patients any time of year, let alone during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those patients are sent to bigger hospitals in surrounding cities such as Victoria, Corpus Christi, Houston and Austin.
The concern is what will Calhoun County do if those hospitals reach capacity, which may happen, Falcon said.
The county has 14 confirmed positive cases, but that does not mean those are the only positive patients in the county, said Erin Clevenger, chief nursing officer at Memorial Medical Center.
The most recent positive case was confirmed Thursday afternoon. The patient is currently self isolating at home. The Texas Department of Health Services determined that the case was not from local exposure but was associated with travel outside the county, according to a news release. The patient’s gender and age were not released.
“There might be instances someone goes to a clinic or emergency room with all the signs and symptoms, but if we can’t get that person to meet the criteria for testing, then we can’t test them,” Clevenger said. “We will assume they are positive.”
Those patients are assumed positive, but are not added to the official county case numbers.
The county does not have its own health department, so the county’s tests are sent to a lab, which has tight criteria, Clevenger said. The lab requires for a patient to meet the criteria which includes: the patient is hospitalized, over 65 years old, has a chronic illness or is a first responder.
The number of tests are unknown in the county, but Memorial Medical Clinic tested more than 110 people and Port Lavaca Clinic tested about 25 people.
“These tests are not 100% accurate,” Clevenger said. “There are always going to be some people who are false negatives.”
A small number of labs are doing that testing within the state and it creates backup of testing, she said.
“As the situation grows and we can do more testing so does the number of people who need to be tested,” Clevenger said.
The Crossroads case count rose to 172 Thursday with new cases confirmed in Calhoun, Goliad, Matagorda and Wharton counties.
Goliad County
A Goliad resident was discovered to be infected with the new coronavirus Thursday, bringing the county’s total cases of COVID-19 to four.
Officials are working to complete contact tracing for the person and think the patient caught the virus outside the community, said County Judge Mike Bennett.
The person, whose gender and age was unavailable, is being cared for at a hospital. The person is thought to have caught the virus while traveling in Texas.
The person marks the first City of Goliad resident to be infected with the new coronavirus.
Three county residents were previously reported to be infected with the new coronavirus. One of those county residents has recovered.
Matagorda County
One new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Matagorda County, officials announced Thursday.
The new case brings the county’s COVID-19 case count to 45. The new patient is a woman between the ages of 60 and 70 who is being isolated at home, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center. The case is not believed to be related to travel.
Of the county’s 45 cases, 10 people have recovered and three people have died.
Matagorda County officials said in a press release that they are hearing unconfirmed reports that some patients who have been told they are positive have been seen running errands during the day.
“It is very important that if you have been told that you have tested positive for the COVID-19 that you do not leave your house for any reason,” according to the release.
Wharton County
Six new cases of COVID-19 were announced Thursday by the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
The new cases bring the number of current, and previously positive, cases in Wharton County to 24.
One new case is a man of unknown age that resides in the city of Wharton and is currently hospitalized out of the county. A woman between the ages of 45 and 55 with no travel history has also tested positive. Three additional women in their 50’s in Wharton have also tested positive.
These five new cases in Wharton are related and live beside each other.
Another new case is a man of unknown age who lives in the city of East Bernard.
Texas DSHS also reports that six of the previously reported cases have now recovered, leaving Wharton County with eighteen active COVID-19 cases.
