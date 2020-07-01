There are 16 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County, officials said Wednesday.
In total, there are 97 cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County.
Six of the county's cases are probable and 32 cases are pending investigation, according to the state health department. Pending cases are lab-confirmed but are are still being reviewed by state investigators.
Of the 97 cases, 56 patients have recovered. Three county residents with COVID-19 have died since the pandemic began.
Refugio County
Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Refugio County.
The county now has 13 total cases and six cases have recovered, according to a county news release.
The three new cases include a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s and another man in his 40s. The three people are currently isolated.
People who have been in contact with the three residents are being contacted and monitored for symptom, according to the release.
Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Wednesday.
A total of 232 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the county. Of those, 65 residents have recovered and five residents have died.
Twelve patients are currently seeking treatment for COVID-19 in the Matagorda Regional Medical Center, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center.
