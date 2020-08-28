Two more Calhoun County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, according to Calhoun County's emergency management office.
Of the county's 598 cases, an estimated 567 patients have recovered. Four county residents have died from complications of the disease. No new deaths were reported Friday.
Jackson County
Jackson County added one more case of COVID-19 to its total on Friday, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
In total, 498 county residents have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease. Of these, an estimated 452 patients have recovered. Six residents have died from complications of the virus. No new death were reported Friday.
Lavaca County
Nine more Lavaca County residents have been infected with COVID-19, according to a Friday report from Egon Barthel's, the county's emergency management coordinator.
Only 20 of the county's 682 cases remained active, he said. An estimated 655 residents had recovered from the disease and seven have died.
A total of 149 people were tested for the coronavirus at a walk-up testing site in Yoakum on Thursday. Barthels said those who were tested should expect to receive their results within three to five days.
Anyone with questions about their results can call 833-213-0643 or email covid@davacoinc.com, he said.
Victoria County
Another Victoria County resident has died from complications of the coronavirus, officials said Friday.
The patient was a man in his 70s who had previously been hospitalized in Victoria, according to a news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department. The man is the 68th county resident confirmed to have died from COVID-19 in Victoria County.
Officials also confirmed eight new cases of the disease and 13 more recovered patients, according to the news release. As of 3 p.m. Friday, there are 192 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. In all, 3,781 people have been diagnosed since the pandemic began.
Refugio County
Nine Refugio County residents tested positive for COVID-19.
The new patients include five females and four males whose ages range from under 5 to 80s years old, according to a county news release.
The new cases bring the county total to 263 with 235 recovered. Ten residents have died.
Matagorda County
Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Matagorda County on Friday.
In total, 895 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 561 have recovered and 38 county residents have died.
New cases were not reported in Goliad County Friday.
