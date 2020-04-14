Calhoun County reports additional COVID-19 case

Calhoun County now has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19, local officials said Tuesday morning.
Of all 19 patients, 10 have recovered.
County officials encouraged residents to "think about how their actions can put others at risk" and suggested people wear a face mask or covering when in public, as per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All piers and parks owned by the county and all public breaches remain closed through Wednesday, but that closure could be extended, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.