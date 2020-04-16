A Calhoun County resident has died of COVID-19, officials said Thursday night.
The person was "hospitalized at an acute care hospital outside of Calhoun County," according to a news release from county officials and the Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca.
This is the first reported death of a Calhoun County resident with COVID-19. In all, 21 residents have tested positive for the new disease. Two additional residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 Thursday.
“To respect and honor the family, personal information will not be released about this individual,” officials said in the news release.
It is unclear where the person was hospitalized or where the person was infected. County officials did not release information about the age or gender of the patient. It is also unknown whether there were contributing factors that led to the person's death aside from COVID-19.
Refugio County
Refugio County has managed to avoid positive COVID-19 cases despite the growing numbers elsewhere in the Crossroads.
“I’m guessing it’s due to the fact that people are doing what they are supposed to do,” said Sheldon Wiginton, the county’s emergency management coordinator. “I’m sure there are cases, but they are staying home taking care of themselves.”
County medical officials have conducted 33 tests with 32 of those tests coming back negative. One test is still pending.
“I don’t know why we are that fortunate,” Wiginton said.
He said officials had several cases where they “held their breath,” but those came back negative. A large part of the success was due to the county issuing a stay-at-home order on April 1, he said.
“It’s a virus, if you have one, you have two,” Wiginton said. “I have seen a remarkable difference in traffic flow in and out of the county.”
Wiginton referred questions regarding testing to Hoss Whitt, Refugio County Memorial Hospital CEO, who was unavailable for comment.
The Crossroads case count slightly increased to 216 Thursday with new cases reported in Calhoun County.
Matagorda County
Matagorda County officials saw no new cases on COVID-19, but seven patients recovered since their diagnosis.
Matagorda has 51 total cases with 18 recovered. Three patients have died of the virus.
Four patients remain in the Matagorda Regional Medical Center with the novel coronavirus, according to a county news release.
Palacios Community Medical Center has nine negative tests with one pending, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.