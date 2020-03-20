Calhoun County school district was among the last of Crossroads schools to announce its closure on Thursday night.
The district, which teaches nearly 4,000 students, shuttered campuses hours after Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order requiring schools to close their doors until April 3. The order was signed to avoid the continual spread of COVID-19 across the state.
Calhoun County school board adopted a resolution Thursday evening to continue paying its employees, feed its children and educate its students from a distance.
The district will provide two meals a day to children who are 18 years and younger, 21 years old for students with special needs, starting March 25, according to a district news release. Children must be present to receive the meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and families must remain in their vehicles.
Meals will include that day's lunch and the next day's breakfast.
Students will begin learning remotely on March 30, according to the release. Lesson plans and directors can be found on the district’s website in the staff directory under each teacher’s name.
“As much of the remote learning plan is online-based, the district is investigating options to provide WiFi at public locations for families needing Internet access,” stated in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.