Calhoun school district will host an in-person graduation ceremony in May.
Superintendent Larry Nichols announced during a weekly news briefing that the senior class will have their graduation ceremony May 29 at Sandcrab Stadium.
“We think it's very important,” Nichols said. “We don't want to give a second rate graduation.”
A limited number of guests will be permitted to attend the ceremony because of the social distancing standards to combat COVID-19, he said.
During the Friday briefing, health care officials urged the public to practice social distancing as local businesses begin to reopen.
“Even though some of these restrictions are going to be loosened, that does not mean we will go back to normal life like before,” said Dr. Leigh Ann Falcon, of the Port Lavaca Clinic. “There is still a risk of exposure.”
Falcon said the state saw its highest single death rate Thursday with 50 COVID-19 related deaths.
People who choose to go out in public should wear masks, and they are discouraged from wearing gloves, Falcon said. Instead, patrons should disinfect their hands regularly.
Memorial Medical Clinic has conducted 200 tests, said Erin Clevenger, chief nursing officer at Memorial Medical Center. The Port Lavaca Clinic has done 50.
An additional resident tested positive on Friday. There are now 31 county residents who have tested positive for the new disease. Of those, 16 people have recovered and three people have died, according to a news release.
There has not been much hospitalization associated with the novel coronavirus, Clevenger said.
“We've been very pleased,” she said.
Memorial Medical Clinic has a typical 25 bed capacity, but the state has supplied an additional 10 beds, should they be needed, Clevenger said. Although they have a higher bed count, that does not mean they can care for 35 critical COVID-19 patients.
“That means beds for these people to be in,” she said. “That does not mean respiratory equipment critical patients would need.”
Matagorda County
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Matagorda County, officials announced Friday.
The new case brings the county's total to 64. Of those, 28 have recovered and three have died.
The new patient is a woman between the ages of 20 and 30 who is currently isolating at home, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center.
Additionally, the results from a drive-thru testing site in Bay City on April 24 showed zero positive cases of COVID-19. Sixty-seven people were tested and all tests returned negative, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.