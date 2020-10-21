Q: Can 3D printing be used to make personal protective equipment?
A: While it is possible to use 3D printing to make certain personal protective equipment, there are technical challenges, and it is unlikely that the equipment will provide the same protection as FDA-approved equipment, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Personal protective equipment includes protective clothing, gowns, gloves, face shields, goggles, face masks and respirators or other equipment designed to protect the wearer from injury or the spread of infection or illness.
3D-printed personal protective equipment may provide a physical barrier, but 3D-printed PPE are unlikely to provide the same fluid barrier and air filtration protection as FDA-cleared surgical masks and N95 respirators, the FDA states.
If using a 3D-printed face mask, people should check the mask’s seal for leaks, confirm they can breathe through any makeshift filter materials and recognize that the mask may not provide air filtration enough to prevent transmission of infectious agents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.