Coronoavirus
Victoria Advocate graphic

Q: Can anti-malaria pills be used to treat COVID-19? Do we have enough pills in Victoria?

A: No; there is no approved treatment for COVID-19 – yet. Some people have turned to the anti-malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as treatments for COVID-19. Although the two drugs are approved by the FDA to treat malaria and other conditions, they are not yet approved to treat COVID-19. Researchers around the world and the country are studying the drugs to see if they are effective, but until then experts say you should not take either drug unless it is recommended by your doctor.

A clinical trial led by the University of Washington School of Medicine with the New York University Grossman School of Medicine will study whether the drugs could work for patients with COVID-19.

“We currently don’t know if hydroxychloroquine works, but we will learn in as short a timeframe as possible what the outcome is,” said Ruanne Barnabas, the trial’s principal investigator, in a news release.

In addition to the fact that hydroxychloroquine is an unproven treatment for COVID-19, experts say members of the public should not stock up on the drugs because patients in need of the drug might have trouble finding it.

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597 or on Twitter at @mccarthy_ciara. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Health Reporter

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. She reports on insurance, the cost of health care, local hospitals, and more. Questions, tips, or ideas? Contact: cmccarthy@vicad.com or call 361-580-6597.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.