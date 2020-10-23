Q: Can cloth masks be worn in the water?
A: No, people should not wear a cloth mask while in water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It can be difficult to breathe through a cloth mask when it is wet, according to the CDC. Additionally, wet cloth masks don’t slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 as well as dry cloth masks.
So, it is particularly important to stay at least 6 feet apart in the water from people you don’t live with, according to the CDC.
In case cloth masks do get wet by mistake, make sure you bring an extra cloth mask for everyone going out to the water, public pool or beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.