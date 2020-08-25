Q: Can COVID-19 be passed through breastfeeding?
A: It is unclear whether mothers with COVID-19 can transmit the virus via breast milk, but the limited data available suggest this is not likely, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Whether and how to start or continue breastfeeding should be determined by the mother in coordination with her family and health care providers, the CDC states.
A mother with symptoms or confirmed COVID-19 should take precautions to avoid spreading the virus to her infant, including hand washing and wearing a face covering.
