Q: Can I exercise outside under the stay-at-home order?
A: Yes, there is nothing prohibiting you from safely exercising outside under Victoria’s stay-at-home orders or the statewide stay-at-home orders.
The orders still require that you follow best guidelines for safety, like maintaining more than 6 feet of physical distance from other people, but you can walk, bike or jog outside as long as you are not in close proximity to other people.
Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. She reports on insurance, the cost of health care, local hospitals, and more. Questions, tips, or ideas? Contact: cmccarthy@vicad.com or call 361-580-6597.
