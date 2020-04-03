Q: Can I exercise outside under the stay-at-home order?
A: Yes, there is nothing prohibiting you from safely exercising outside under Victoria's stay-at-home orders or the statewide stay-at-home orders. The orders still require that you follow best guidelines for safety, like maintaining more than 6 feet of physical distance from other people, but you can walk, bike or jog outside as long as you are not in close proximity to other people.
