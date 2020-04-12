Q: Can I get COVID-19 from my cat/dog?
A: While animals may be able to catch the virus from people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not have evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19 to people or that they might be a source of infection in the United States.
The CDC is aware of a very small number of pets, including dogs and cats, outside the United States reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 after close contact with people with COVID-19. The CDC has not received any reports of pets becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.
The first case of an animal testing positive for the virus in the United States was a tiger that had a respiratory illness at a zoo in New York City. Samples from this tiger were taken and tested after several lions and tigers at the zoo showed signs of respiratory illness. Public health officials believe these large cats became sick after being exposed to a zoo employee who was actively shedding virus. This investigation is ongoing.
Experts are still learning about this virus, but they know that it is zoonotic and it appears that it can spread from people to animals in some situations.
To date, there is no evidence that pets can spread the virus to people.
The CDC is working with human and animal health partners to monitor the situation and will continue to provide updates as information becomes available. Further studies are needed to understand whether and how different animals could be affected by COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.