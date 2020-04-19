Q: Can I get sick with COVID-19 through food?
A: Researchers are still working to understand all the ways the new coronavirus can spread, but "based on information about this novel coronavirus thus far, it seems unlikely that COVID-19 can be transmitted through food," according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Coronaviruses are typically spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets that contain virus particles. What's unclear, however, is exactly how far these droplets can spread through the air and how long the virus can last on surfaces. But at this point, "there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food," according to the CDC's page on food safety.
