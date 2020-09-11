Q: Can I have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time?
A: Yes. You can be sick with the flu or any other respiratory and COVID-19 at the same time.
Some of the symptoms of the flu and the coronavirus are similar, making it hard to tell the difference. If you think you have the flu or COVID-19, the Centers for Diseases Control recommends you seek diagnostic testing.
