Q: Can I go to a local park under the stay-at-home orders?
A: Yes, you are allowed to go to local parks in Victoria under the stay-at-home orders, as long as you practice social distancing guidelines and stay at least 6 feet away from other people in the park. The city temporarily closed all parks from April 9-12 to discourage large gatherings over the holiday weekend, but parks have re-opened since then. Facilities within city parks, however, are closed to the public. These include playgrounds, tennis courts and restrooms. The Riverside Golf Course is also closed.
Gov. Greg Abbott has also reopened state parks, which were temporarily closed for two weeks. Visitors can now go to state parks but they must wear face coverings, stay at least 6 feet away from others, and avoid groups of more than five people. You must reserve day passes before you arrive at a state park.
