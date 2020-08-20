Q: Can I have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time?
A: Flu and coronaviruses can both cause respiratory illnesses and have some overlapping symptoms.
But because the viruses use different ways of attaching to cells, a person be infected simultaneously with flu and coronaviruses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That means, it’s possible to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.
In fact, the fist person reported to have died outside of China from COVID-19 was a 44-year-old man in the Philippines who also was suffering from the flu, according to the Guardian.
Because the diseases share some symptoms, it may be difficult to diagnose the disease without a test.
