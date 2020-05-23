Q: Can I take my kids to the playground?
A: Experts advise using caution when deciding whether to take your children to the playground. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently discourages Americans from using playgrounds, because "they are often crowded and could easily exceed recommended guidance for gatherings." The CDC says the new coronavirus can spread easily from person to person. It's possible that the virus can spread when someone touches a surface with the virus on it, and then touches their face, but it is not thought to be the main way that it spreads. If a local playground is crowded with lots of kids and families, it would be challenging for people to stay at least six feet away from people outside of their household, and therefore it would be quite easy for the virus to spread.
