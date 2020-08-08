Q: Can I visit nursing homes?
A: For the first time since mid-March, Texas nursing homes and long-term care facilities opened to visitors on a limited basis on Friday.
According to the new rule released by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, nursing homes are only open to visitors if they fulfill four conditions.
First, there must be zero confirmed COVID-19 cases in staff for 14 consecutive days.
Second, there must be no active cases among residents.
Third, staff must be tested for COVID-19 weekly.
Fourth, if a nursing home previously had COVID-19 cases among staff or residents, the facility must have undergone an HHSC survey to confirm all those who tested positive have recovered and the nursing home has adequate staffing and is in compliance with infection control protocols.
Indoor visits are still prohibited at nursing homes, but HHSC is now allowing outdoor visits, along with window visits, vehicle parades and "compassionate care" visits for residents who are in declining health.
Limited indoor visits are allowed at long-term care facilities. These facilities must put plexiglass in place to help limit transmission during indoor visits.
At both kinds of facilities, visits must be scheduled in advance and physical contact between residents and visitors is prohibited.
