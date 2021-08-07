Q: Can local schools require masks?
A: No.
Local schools do not have the authority to put mask mandates in place. The use of masks are left to the decision of the families of students.
Employees also will not be required to wear masks, but they can choose to do so.
Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this summer announced that schools can no longer require masks after June 4.
School systems must allow individuals to wear a mask if they choose to do so, according to the Texas Education Agency.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend universal indoor masking for all students, age 2 and older; staff; teachers; and visitors to any kindergarten-12 school, regardless of vaccination status. The reason for the recommendation is the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.
Those in schools should maintain at least a 3 feet of physical distance between students in the classrooms to reduce transmission risk, according to the CDC.
Promoting vaccination can help schools safely return to in-person learning as well as extracurricular activities and sports, according to the CDC.
