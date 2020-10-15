Q: Can my child hang out with their friends during the pandemic?
A: The more people you child interacts with and the longer the interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Your child may spend time with their peers at school or child care facilities, but reducing the number of people they interact with outside of those settings can help curb the spread of the virus, according to the CDC.
Children 2 years of age and older are recommended to wear masks while in public or when around people they do not live with, according to the CDC.
When interacting with friends, children should stay at least 6 feet apart from one another, according to the CDC. Masks should not be a substitute for other preventative measures like hand washing and social distancing.
