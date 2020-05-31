Q: Can Texas bats carry the new coronavirus?
A: There’s increasing evidence that the new coronavirus may have originated from bats before jumping to humans, according to the World Health Organization.
Of the 33 species of bats living in Texas, 11 can live near live humans, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
Although other coronaviruses have been found in North American bats, there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 is present in any wildlife in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Additionally, while the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in some bat subspecies, those bats are not native in the Americas.
“Further studies are needed to understand if and how bats could be affected by COVID-19,” according to the CDC.
