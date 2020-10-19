Q: Can wearing a mask be bad for your health?
A: Masks are not bad for a person’s health.
Rather, they provide a barrier to prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and to another person, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are within 6 feet of each other and masks, when worn over the nose and mouth, reduce the spray of those droplets, according to the CDC.
There are some exceptions to who should wear a mask.
The CDC recommends that masks not by worn by children younger than 2, anyone who has trouble breathing or anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove a mask without assistance.
If a person is sick with COVID-19 or may have the novel coronavirus, the CDC recommends they do not visit public areas. If a person is sick in public, a mask is recommended.
The masks helps to prevent a person who is sick from spreading the virus to others, according to the CDC. Masks also should be changed regularly.
To use a mask properly, it must cover both the nose and mouth, fit snugly against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, have multiple layers, allow unrestricted breathing and be washed without damage, according to the CDC.
