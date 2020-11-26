Q: Can wiping hand sanitizer underneath your nose help prevent COVID-19?
A: It is not recommended to wipe hand sanitizer underneath your nose, according to Dr. Molly Fleece, an assistant professor who specializes in infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine.
Commercially purchased alcohol-based hand sanitizers should be used only as directed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Fleece said.
Additionally, Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, told NPR that “putting hand sanitizer on your nostrils isn’t a barrier to breathing in the virus.”
If your hands come in contact with the virus, for example, by touching an object that someone with COVID-19 sneezed on, “then using hand sanitizer can kill the virus from your hands and keep it from entering your body if you touch the mucus membranes in your nose, eyes or mouth,” Wen told NPR. “But hand sanitizer on, or in, your nose, won’t keep you from inhaling in virus particles which can attach to mucus membranes deep inside your nose and throat.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers guidelines on when to use hand sanitizer as well as when to wash your hands to help prevent the spread of the respiratory disease. Practicing hand hygiene, which includes the use of alcohol-based hand rub and hand washing, is a simple yet effective way to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the CDC.
