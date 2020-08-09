Can you get a card exempting you from wearing a mask?
Alex Dunlap, a registered nurse with Hospice of South Texas, puts on a face mask in front of a patient's home on Friday, April 24.

Q: Can you get a card exempting you from wearing a mask?

A: No.

These cards have shown up on social media recently, but they are fake, says the U.S. Department of Justice.

Some of the cards say the bearer is exempt from wearing a mask in places, such as businesses and other areas open to the public.

Many of the cards include the Department of Justice seal and Americans with Disabilities Act phone number.

Although the seal and phone number may be correct, "The Department did not issue and does not endorse them in any way," according to a DOJ notice. "The public should not rely on the information contained in these postings."

Additionally, the ADA does not provide blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying with legitimate safety requirements.

While the cards are not official, many people have been exempted from wearing masks, according to a state order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on July 2.

Those people who are exempted include "any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering."

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.