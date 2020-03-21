COVID-19 Press Conference
Dr. John McNeill speaks at a daily news conference over COVID-19 on Thursday.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

Q: Can mosquitoes spread the new coronavirus?

A: There is currently no indication that the new coronavirus can be spread through mosquitoes, but it is a possibility, said Dr. John McNeill, Victoria County's public health authority.

Because the virus is present in infected people's blood, it may be possible that the virus is spread by the insects under the right conditions.

So far though, there is no indication that is possible.

"Theoretically, it would be possible," McNeill said.

Q: Should people get a pneumonia vaccine to lessen complications from COVID-19?

A: Residents may consider getting a pneumonia vaccine if they need one, but the county's public health authority said it will not help people who are diagnosed with COVID-19.

That's because pneumonia is caused by bacteria, and COVID-19 results from a viral infection, said McNeill said.

Additionally, the pneumonia vaccine is for a specific type of pneumonia that does not result from the new coronavirus.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.