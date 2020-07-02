Q: Can you carry a gun while wearing a face covering?
A: There's no law in Texas that forbids a person from carrying a gun while wearing a face covering, says Daryl Smith, Victoria firearms instructor and owner of Defense Firearms Training.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic came to the Crossroads, Smith said he has heard some question the legality of combining face coverings with concealed weapons.
In fact, Smith said his business had received at least three calls Thursday from people asking about the matter.
Despite those questions, there is little gray area about the matter. Licensed gun owners are well within their rights to carry while wearing a face covering.
DeWitt County's top law enforcement official agreed.
"There's no law that prohibits it," said DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen.
Additionally, Bowen does not have much concern about the possibility that those with licenses to carry guns will take advantage of the prevalence of face coverings and masks.
"If you look at history of bank robberies, they don't wear masks. They wear wigs and disguises," Bowen said. "In its purest form, your legitimate concealed carry person is not the issue."
