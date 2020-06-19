School districts across the state will receive its portion of the CARES Act funding, but it’s not what officials expected it would be.
The Texas Education Agency announced the amounts of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act each district would receive, and some school officials anticipated a larger check.
Victoria school district is scheduled to receive $2,824,307 from the CARES Act and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, according to TEA.
Those funds will cover a portion of the costs districts acquired to continue teaching its students at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Greg Bonewald, Victoria school district’s deputy superintendent of operations.
“I think with the CARES Act there is some misunderstanding about that funding,” Bonewald said.
When students moved to remote learning, Victoria school officials scrambled to get the devices and access to reliable internet that students would need.
In the process, the district spent about $3.2 million on COVID-related costs, according to the district’s COVID expenditures document.
The district spent $42,673 on devices including tablets, hotspots and laptops from March 13 to May 1. An additional $294,389 on IT-related costs to create a digital learning platform.
“CARES is not enough,” he said. “CARES simply replaced the funding we expected to get in a typical year.”
School districts did not receive its usual state funding for the last third of the school year because students were not in the classroom and attendance was not taken, Bonewald said.
When the Act was passed, many were under the assumption that CARES would be entirely additional funding, but that’s not the case, he said.
Bonewald said the CARES funding essentially filled a hole in the state budget, which was earmarked for public education.
The state allocated a portion of the funds to make up for the last third of the school year and the rest would cover up to 75% of COVID-19 related funding, according to a TEA official.
The CARES Act funding is allowing the state to make up for attendance funding districts would get in a regular year, according to TEA.
“We know these districts were doing an excellent job educating their students through remote learning,” a TEA spokesperson said. “We’re not taking away your CARES Act funding.”
Bonewald said Victoria schools will see more costs coming in the fall to possibly continue remote learning and ensure safe social distancing measures. That funding will have to come from the district’s budget.
“It means that our local districts are having to be really thoughtful when addressing additional costs for student learning needs,” he said. “We are still receiving information from the state as we’re planning about how we will offer instruction and create a safe environment.”
