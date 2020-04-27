Caterpillar employees went back to work Monday after two weeks of temporary shutdown at the company’s Victoria facility, according to company spokeswoman Lisa Miller.
The construction equipment manufacturer announced April 9 that it would close the Victoria plant, citing a decrease in demand for its products, potential supply constraints and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions.
The operation has been classified as an essential business.
More than 600 people work at the Victoria plant at 7300 Lone Tree Road, according to the most recent count by the Victoria Economic Development Corp.
