Caterpillar’s plant in Victoria laid off an unspecified number of workers this week because of the pandemic.
The layoffs are part of cost-cutting measures the manufacturing company is taking around the world.
“We aren’t going to discuss number of impacted people at each location,” Lisa Miller, a Caterpillar spokeswoman, said in a statement. “We are taking a variety of actions globally.”
Marina Moya, a three-year employee at Caterpillar, said she received a call Monday afternoon telling her she had been laid off. She said she had been working as a team lead for nine months, serving previously in logistics, production and quality control at the Victoria plant.
“They basically just called and said they had to make a difficult decision with the production declining,” Moya said.
Moya said the Caterpillar representative told her the layoffs were extensive in Victoria.
Miller said the job cuts were a necessary action in response to “weaker customer demand, potential supply constraints and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions.”
Although Miller said the company’s machines, engines, generator sets and parts are used to provide electric and stand-by power, transport food and critical supplies, mine essential commodities and extract the fuels, demand hasn’t been able to outpace the effects of the virus.
“While our operations have been classified as essential activity, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on global economic conditions,” she said.
According to her conversations with other laid-off employees, Moya said, Caterpillar began to make calls at 4 p.m. Monday.
Although the WARN Act requires employers with more than 100 full-time employees to provide employees 60 calendar-day advanced notice of plant closings and mass layoffs, exceptions to the 60-day notice requirement include unforeseeable business circumstances and natural disasters.
Henry Guajardo, executive director of Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, said he had heard news of Monday's layoffs at Caterpillar but does not know how many people were affected.
For Moya, the news comes at an especially bad time. She is three months pregnant.
Although her husband is still employed, she said, “it’s just stressful with two car payments and our mortgage. You go from making $18 an hour to zero. It’s going to put us in a hole for a little bit.”
Moya said she received a payout from the Texas Workforce Commission when Caterpillar’s Victoria plant closed for two weeks in April. Now that she’s been laid off, she will have to apply for unemployment
Although millions of people have filed for unemployment since COVID-19 shutdowns began, Moya said the layoffs still came as a surprise.
“We knew that with the pandemic there was going to be a shutdown, which we had already gone through,” she said. “We didn’t expect to get this.”
However, she acknowledged that business had been decreasing at the facility since fall. In October 2019, Caterpillar laid off 120 temporary employees because of stagnating market conditions.
Moya said she would miss working at Caterpillar and that she enjoyed the environment there.
“It’s definitely a family-oriented place,” she said. “It’s just time for a new chapter. That’s what God’s given us.”
