The economic toll climbed Thursday alongside the patient count from the COVID-19 pandemic, as Caterpillar announced it was temporarily closing its Victoria plant.
“While our operations have been classified as essential activity, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on global economic conditions,” Lisa Miller, of Caterpillar’s media office in Peoria, Ill., said in a statement. “We are taking a variety of actions at our global facilities to reduce production due to weaker customer demand, potential supply constraints and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions. These actions include a temporary facility shutdown at our Victoria, Texas, location.”
More than 600 people work at the Victoria plant at 7300 Lone Tree Road, according to the Victoria Economic Development Corp. website. The shutdown is scheduled to last April 14-24, Miller wrote.
Miller said the company wasn’t “going to discuss number of impacted people at each location. We are taking a variety of actions globally.”
Also Thursday evening, the Victoria County Public Health Department announced a low-risk exposure at the H-E-B grocery store, 1505 E. Rio Grande St.
The statement warned those who visited the store on these dates might have been exposed to COVID-19: March 27, March 31 and April 1. The risk of contracting the virus from this exposure is low, the health department said, and isolation is not required for anyone not experiencing symptoms.
Earlier Thursday, Victoria County’s health authority urged residents not to let their guard down as 12 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.
“We’ve been behind this virus since the very beginning and we’re starting to get ahead,” Dr. John McNeill said during a news conference Thursday. “There are a lot of health experts that expect a jump in cases in the next couple of weeks simply because of the Easter holiday and we’ve got to avoid that.”
A total of 73 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Victoria County, including the 12 new cases.
No demographic information about the new patients was released, though contact tracing investigations were underway, McNeill said.
Accounting for about 22% of the cases, community transmission of the coronavirus in Victoria County has now been elevated to a moderate classification, McNeill said. County officials did not impose new restrictions beyond the current stay-at-home order already in place.
Community transmission means that how or where a patient contracted the virus cannot be traced, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of the county’s 73 cases, 10 patients had recovered, and eight were hospitalized as of Thursday evening, said Caitlin Weinheimer, Victoria County’s chief of staff. Two of the hospitalized patients were on ventilators.
Seven COVID-19 patients are receiving care at the Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North, which was designated as a COVID-19 hospital on Wednesday following an outbreak at that facility.
At least 42 patients and employees of the 26-bed long-term care facility had tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, including 33 Victoria County residents, Weinheimer said.
Patients at PAM North who do not have the novel coronavirus are being transferred to other hospitals, McNeill said.
The facility will be used to treat COVID-19 patients who have first been stabilized in a traditional hospital’s intensive care unit, he said, and is transitioning to a 22-bed capacity.
“We certainly don’t want to send a patient out there that would have an extended level of care,” he said. “But by the same token, we want to free up those acute care beds for another patient that may be sicker who really needs that ICU bed or that ICU ventilator.”
City and county parks closed on Thursday for Easter weekend at the direction of local officials in an effort to deter large gatherings, which are prohibited under stay-at-home orders issued at the state, county and city level.
County Judge Ben Zeller and Mayor Rawley McCoy amended local orders on Thursday to include guidelines issued by the CDC that allow essential workers who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to return to work after taking specific precautionary measures.
Lane Johnson, chief clinical officer for the Gulf Bend Center, joined McNeill at the Thursday news conference to remind residents that it is OK to acknowledge the painful emotions they are feeling as the pandemic continues to alter everyday life, especially during Easter weekend.
At the same time, embracing the reality of a holiday occurring during a public health crisis is important, he said.
“This holiday weekend simply as we know it is not going to happen,” Johnson said. “This weekend is not about my Easter picnic; it is about being safe and about being here tomorrow.”
Since the pandemic started, the Gulf Bend Center’s crisis hotlines have had a steady flow of calls from residents struggling with mental health issues, he said.
“Our hotlines have been able to really accommodate the calls,” he said. “They are steady, but not a large volume and some of that may be because at Gulf Bend we set up early.”
Johnson advised community members to cope by holding onto a sense of humor, relying on healthy habits and finding outlets to express themselves.
“These emotions are real … Give them some expression in a reasonable and controlled way so that they don’t fester,” he said. “Reach out to other people. Remember, we are social distancing, not social disconnecting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.