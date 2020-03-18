Effective Tuesday, Catholic priests in the Diocese of Victoria began celebrating masses without congregations in response to guidelines restricting the number of people at gatherings that were set by President Trump and local authorities.
The congregation-less Masses will continue until March 31, according to a letter from Bishop Brendan J. Cahill.
Edie Tucker, a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Victoria, said her first reaction was fear when she heard the news.
“It actually scared me to be told that I was not able to go to church, and how strange that would feel on the weekends, especially – not to even have the choice to do weekly Mass,” she said. “It will feel odd not to go to church, but we will get through this, and it will be OK. If everyone does what they are supposed to do, we will be strong and healthy and get back to normal life very soon, I hope.”
Tucker, in the meantime, plans to watch the Masses offered throughout the day on the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN).
“Even though you’re not in the presence of the Eucharist – the Blessed Sacrament – it’s still Mass, so that’s what I intend to do,” Tucker said. “And there are prayers you can say like the Spiritual Communion.”
The special prayer is said in instances when the faithful are not receiving the sacrament but want to ask God to be present with them spiritually.
“All people can join in spiritual communion from their homes, with the assurance that the sacrifice of praise is being offered for the health and salvation of the world,” Cahill said. Recognizing that large gatherings are a factor in the spread of this disease, Cahill made the decision after much prayer and discernment, according to the letter.
“Therefore, in order to discourage public gatherings, I decree that all Catholics of the Diocese of Victoria in Texas are dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and other holy days of obligations, until March 31,” he said.
While at home, parishioners can take advantage of the 9 a.m. Sunday Mass that is televised live from the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory in Victoria on KAVU television and live-streamed at www.olvcathedral.org.
Also, the 8 a.m. Sunday Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville is broadcast on Texas Thunder Radio, 99.9 FM, or by downloading the free TuneIn app.
Also, various national broadcasts of the Sunday Mass are available on cable networks.
In emergencies, and for anointing of the sick, parishioners can call their parish offices. When possible, parish offices will remain open to address the needs of parishioners, though hours of service and circumstances will vary in each parish, the letter stated.
Weddings, funerals and baptisms will continue, but attendance will be limited to 10 immediate family members. Confirmations will be postponed and rescheduled.
All other scheduled events in the Diocese of Victoria parishes are canceled to protect from possible infection. These events include penance services, Stations of the Cross, RCIA, religious education classes, adult formation classes and all other liturgical gatherings, meetings and activities. Pastors are encouraged to teach and maintain contact with their parishioners using social media and other forms of technology when possible.
Parish churches and missions will remain open for private prayer, as long as this does not pose a risk to the public. Protocols for social distancing are to be practiced.
He also encouraged parishioners to continue their weekly monetary contribution by mail or online to ensure parishes are able to meet payrolls and pay monthly bills.
On April 1, the directives will be reviewed to determine whether Holy Week services will be open to the public.
“Let us pray for those who have died from this disease, for the healing of those who have been affected by it throughout the world and for an abrupt end to it,” Cahill said.
