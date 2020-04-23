Central Drug, a locally owned community pharmacy, is partnering with with Ananda Professional to make CBD available for $10 to health care workers.
Although not tested against the current COVID-19 virus, CBD is documented in supporting stress, sleep, anxiety, inflammation, and immunity and remains a reliable resource for health and wellness, company officials said in a news release. Ananda Professional is a CBD provider.
With a valid employer ID, any hospital, long-term care or assisted living employee is eligible to receive a bottle of Ananda Professional hemp extract in either a liquid or softgel formulation for $10. Because of limited supplies, only one product per healthcare employee is permitted.
Additionally, Central Drug, 3502 N. Laurent St., has been compounding hand sanitizer in its lab and has the raw material and capability to compound hydroxychloroquine if the need arises. All health care providers can come by the store for their free hand sanitizer while supplies are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.