The Victoria Chamber of Commerce has announced four new members to its board of directors who will fill unexpired terms.
Brooke Barnes, Ben Galvan, Jesús A. Garza and Geri Schroeder will fill the four spots.
“These individuals are highly involved in the community and will assist in new directions the Chamber is wanting to undertake,” said chamber president and CEO Jeff Lyon in a statement.
Brooke Barnes has lived in Victoria for more than five years and is the Responsible Care Leader for Dow’s Seadrift site. She is also a member of the Victoria County United Way Board of Directors and Executive Committee.
Ben Galvan is president of CivilCorp, a Texas-based civil engineering and land surveying company with offices in Victoria, Houston, Fulshear, Corpus Christi and Round Rock. He began his career with the Texas Department of Transportation in 1986 after receiving a degree in civil engineering from Texas A&I University and is a 1994 graduate of UHV.
Jesús A. Garza has served as Victoria’s city manager since May 2019.
Geri Schroeder is the president of the Prosperity Bank Salem Banking Center and has more than 38 years of banking experience. She is active in a variety of civic and cultural organizations including Children’s Discovery Museum, Victoria Symphony, Victoria ISD Education Foundation, Victoria Fine Arts Association, Devereux Advisory Council, CASA Advisory Board, DeTar Hospital and a member of the Bronte Club.
“One of the most important tasks of any non-profit board is ensuring that the board structure of tomorrow is as good as or better than today’s board,” said the chamber’s board chairman, Jesse Pisors, in a statement. “I am convinced that the four individuals who have graciously agreed to serve on the Victoria Chamber board and thereby impact their community through gifts of time and wisdom will make our board better and stronger.”
