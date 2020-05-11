In response to the recent announcement about area food pantries needing assistance, two young children visiting family in the area decided to do a lemonade stand to raise money to help CAMAL House of Cuero.
The children, Declan Webster, age 4 and his sister, Ryan Mary Webster, age 7, set up a lemonade stand on Monday, May 4th with a sign proudly announcing their cause at Gloria Griffin’s home. They collected $86.86 to go to the Cuero Community Foundation food pantry fund. When they meet with Cuero National Bank Sr. Vice President and Branch Manager, David Kleinecke, and were told Cuero Community Foundation would match their donation for a total of $173.92, they were excited.
“Their donation will purchase 915 pounds of food. In April, CAMAL House supplied food to 394 households including 51 home deliveries to folks who are homebound.
That’s about 100 households more than usual (1084 individuals),” said Freda Nelsson with CAMAL House.
