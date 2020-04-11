The Easter 2020 holiday will be remembered a little differently than its predecessors.
With worries about the new coronavirus and social-distancing rules, some feared the holiday this year would be disappointing.
The doom-and-gloom forecast didn’t stop one Victoria neighborhood from having a little fun.
Neighbors in the Victoria Country Club coordinated on Friday an Easter egg-in-the-windows activity for children.
“It makes for a fun activity for when we’re low on activities and looking for ways to to get out of the house safely,” said Megan Crane, mother of 6-year-old Kate Crane.
Kate carried around rocks that she picked while looking for colored egg sheets in the window with her family. The children were interested in collecting rocks, flowers and twigs during their walk.
“It was fun to see what they picked up on,” said Kate’s mom, Megan Crane. “They love seeing the little flowers that we take for granted. They’re fascinated by the rocks and everything else.”
The children spent about an hour walking and running around their neighborhood with their parents to find egg paintings, rocks, twigs and flowers.
“They had a good time just being out and about with a little bit of a change of scenery,” Megan said. “They’re ready for lunch though.”
